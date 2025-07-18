焦點股》圓剛：魏哲家看好機器人 股價帶量走高

圓剛一度攻上漲停。圖為董事長郭重松。（資料照）
〔記者歐宇祥／台北報導〕台積電（2330）董事長魏哲家昨於法說會稱看好人形機器人前景，機器人概念股今日股價火熱，AI影音設備廠圓剛（2417）股價也跳空開高，一度攻上漲停43.5元，近11時，圓剛股價上漲3元或7.59%，暫報42.55元，成交量達1.2萬張。
圓剛上半年累計營收16.6億元，與去年同期約持平。董事長郭重松日前表示，今年Edge AI平台、USB-C直播新品是公司主要成長動能，其中Edge AI因是輝達（NVIDIA）合作夥伴，未來有倍數成長的潛力；近期任天堂（Nintendo）新機Switch 2全球開賣，也利於圓剛的直播新系列產品銷售。
不過，近日三大法人對圓剛著墨不多，昨日僅外資買超64張；昨日當沖成交量為1023張、佔比40.1%，當沖熱度略見提升。
