晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由財經
財經首頁 財經即時 財經政策 國際財經 證券產業 房產資訊 財經週報 基金查詢 投資理財 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊

新聞查詢

基金查詢

財經 > 證券產業

焦點股》圓剛：魏哲家看好機器人 股價帶量走高

2025/07/18 11:16

圓剛一度攻上漲停。圖為董事長郭重松。（資料照）圓剛一度攻上漲停。圖為董事長郭重松。（資料照）

〔記者歐宇祥／台北報導〕台積電（2330）董事長魏哲家昨於法說會稱看好人形機器人前景，機器人概念股今日股價火熱，AI影音設備廠圓剛（2417）股價也跳空開高，一度攻上漲停43.5元，近11時，圓剛股價上漲3元或7.59%，暫報42.55元，成交量達1.2萬張。

圓剛上半年累計營收16.6億元，與去年同期約持平。董事長郭重松日前表示，今年Edge AI平台、USB-C直播新品是公司主要成長動能，其中Edge AI因是輝達（NVIDIA）合作夥伴，未來有倍數成長的潛力；近期任天堂（Nintendo）新機Switch 2全球開賣，也利於圓剛的直播新系列產品銷售。

不過，近日三大法人對圓剛著墨不多，昨日僅外資買超64張；昨日當沖成交量為1023張、佔比40.1%，當沖熱度略見提升。


<div style="width:100%;height:720px;position:relative"> <iframe width="100%" height=720px src="https://stock.ltn.com.tw/embed/2417/latest-news@KChart/歷史分析/?embedMeta=%7B%22iFetch%22%3A%7B%22securityCode%22%3A%222417%22%2C%22timeScaleType%22%3A%22day_detail%22%2C%22startDate%22%3A%222024-07-18T01%3A00%3A00.000Z%22%2C%22priceType%22%3A%22day_detail%22%7D%2C%22displayTag%22%3A%5B%22%E6%97%A5%E7%B7%9A%22%5D%2C%22extraParameter%22%3A%7B%22event_category%22%3A%22stock%22%2C%22graphIndex%22%3A1%2C%22GA%22%3A%22%7B%5C%22type%5C%22%3A%5C%22stock_page%5C%22%2C%5C%22sub_type%5C%22%3A%5C%22%E6%AD%B7%E5%8F%B2%E5%88%86%E6%9E%90%5C%22%2C%5C%22time%5C%22%3A%5C%22%E6%97%A5%E7%B7%9A%5C%22%2C%5C%22report_type%5C%22%3A%5C%22%5C%22%2C%5C%22graph%5C%22%3A%5C%22kchart%5C%22%7D%22%2C%22isShowPriceLimitLine%22%3Atrue%2C%22stockType%22%3A%22STOCK%22%2C%22originLink%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fstock.ltn.com.tw%2Fstock%2F2417%2Flatest-news%3FgraphIndex%3D1%26utm_source%3Dstock.ltn.com.tw%26utm_medium%3Dembed%22%7D%7D" title="歷史分析 | 財富自由" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe> <a href="https://stock.ltn.com.tw/stock/2417/latest-news?graphIndex=1&utm_source=stock.ltn.com.tw&utm_medium=embed" target="_blank" style="display:block;width:100%;height:100%; position:absolute;top:0;left:0;color:transparent;text-decoration:none;z-index:1;text-indent:-9999px">link</a> </div>

一手掌握經濟脈動 點我訂閱自由財經Youtube頻道

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

今日熱門新聞
看更多！請加入自由財經粉絲團
網友回應
載入中
財經即時 財經政策 國際財經 證券產業
房產資訊 財經週報 基金查詢 投資理財