「比特幣21條法則」：不尊重比特幣 就等著當小丑

Strategy（原名微策略， MicroStrategy）執行長賽勒（Michael Saylor）發布「比特幣21條法則（21 Rules of ₿itcoin）」。（路透）

吳孟峰／核稿編輯

〔財經頻道／綜合報導〕知名比特幣大戶、美國軟體公司「Strategy（原名微策略，MicroStrategy）」執行長賽勒（Michael Saylor）週一（17日）發布「比特幣21條法則（21 Rules of ₿itcoin）」，其中一條法則要人們「尊重比特幣，否則它會讓你變成小丑」。

綜合媒體報導，賽勒週一在社交平台X發文，分享了「比特幣21條法則」，總結了比特幣的本質與影響力，分別如下。

第1，理解的人會購買比特幣。（Those who understand buy Bitcoin.）

第2，不理解的人會批評比特幣。（Those who don’t, criticize Bitcoin.）

第3，每個人在接受比特幣之前都會反對它。（Everyone is against Bitcoin before they are for it.）

第4，關於比特幣的學習永無止境。（You will never be done learning about Bitcoin.）

第5，比特幣由混沌驅動。（Bitcoin is powered by chaos.）

第6，比特幣是賭場裡唯一我們都能贏的遊戲。（Bitcoin is the only game in the casino that we can all win.）

第7，比特幣是宇宙中你能真正擁有的唯一事物。（Bitcoin is the one thing in the universe that you can truly own.）

第8，每個人都會以自己應得的價格獲得比特幣。（Everyone gets Bitcoin at the price they deserve.）

第9，用你輸不起的錢買比特幣。（Only buy Bitcoin with the money you can’t afford to lose.）

第10，逃離矩陣（意指傳統金融體系）的門票，以比特幣標價。（Tickets to escape the matrix are priced in Bitcoin.）

第11，比特幣的洞察力僅限於那些需要了解的人。（Bitcoin insight is restricted to those with a need to know.）

第12，你所有的模型都將被摧毀。（All your models will be destroyed.）

第13，經濟疾病的解藥是橙色藥丸。（The cure to economic ill is the orange pill.）

第14，支持比特幣，而不是反對法幣。（Be for Bitcoin, not against Fiat.）

第15，比特幣人人可用。（Bitcoin is for everyone.）

第16，學會用比特幣思維思考。（Learn to think in Bitcoin.）

第17，你改變不了比特幣，但它會改變你。（You don’t change Bitcoin, it changes you.）

第18，雷射眼能保護你免受無盡謊言傷害。（Laser eyes protect you from endless lies.）

第19，尊重比特幣，否則它會讓你變成小丑。（Respect Bitcoin, or it will make a clown out of you.）

第20，不要賣出你的比特幣。（You do not sell your Bitcoin.）

第21，用愛傳播比特幣。（Spread Bitcoin with love.）

賽勒比特幣21條法則發文一出，引發網友熱議。有網友表示，「比特幣就是未來，朋友。」、「我認為，當人們100% 遵守這些規則到第21個時，就是第2100萬個比特幣被鑄造出來的時候」、「很好的規則」、「為了這篇文章購買更多比特幣。」等。

