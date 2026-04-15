福斯新聞爆：川普稱戰爭已非常接近結束

美國總統川普。（法新社）

〔財經頻道／綜合報導〕《福斯新聞》主播巴蒂羅默（Maria Bartiromo）週二（14日）晚間在社群平台發文表示，美國總統川普稱美國與伊朗的戰爭「已非常接近結束」。

巴蒂羅默在個人X、Instagram等社群平台發文表示，自己剛完成美國總統川普的專訪，在訪談過程中兩人談到關於伊朗戰爭的議題，巴蒂羅默問道，川普在提到戰爭的時候，多次使用過去式，這是否代表戰爭已經結束。

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對此川普表示，自己認為已經非常接近結束，就自己看來一切已非常接近結束。

巴蒂羅默補充，在訪談期間，川普說了很多關於經濟、戰爭、北大西洋公約組織（NATO）的議題。完整專訪預計將在美東時間週三（15日）上午6點公開。

I just finished my interview w @POTUS we are about to release parts of it and it will run in its entirety tomorrow @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness 6-9am et here is exactly what he says about the war on #iran

Maria-

“You keep saying "was " is this war over” -

POTUS-

“I think it’s…