焦點股》金居：主力鎖碼搶買 股價爆量再噴

金居董事長李思賢。（記者卓怡君攝）
〔記者卓怡君／台北報導〕銅箔基板廠商金居（8358）雖然5月獲利因匯損大減，但金居近期獲得主力大戶搶進，躍為盤面熱門股，繼昨日股價強攻漲停後，今日股價爆量再度噴出，再創波段新高。
截至10:05分左右，金居股價大漲5.39%，暫報86.1元，成交量逾4.85萬張。
金居昨日公告自結5月獲利，合併營收6.66億元，年增9.9%，但受到單月匯損0.64億元影響，5月稅前淨利0.56億元，年減56.3%，歸屬母公司業主淨利0.44億元，年減57.3%，每股稅後盈餘0.18元，年減56.1%。
