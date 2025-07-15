焦點股》金居：銅價飆漲 股價5天飆漲逾37％

金居董事長李思賢。（記者卓怡君攝）
〔記者卓怡君／台北報導〕美國總統川普上週揚言對銅徵收50％的關稅，引發銅價飆漲，銅箔廠金居（8358）上週吸引買盤進場追進，尤其投信進場大買，今日金居股價帶量再攻，創波段新高，5個交易日以來波段漲幅逾37%。
截至11:23分左右，金居股價大漲6.87%，暫報77.8元，成交量逾7.14萬張，較昨日全天成交量2.71萬張大增。
金居6月合併營收6.71億元，月增0.75％、年增1.99％；累計上半年合併營收37.29億元，年增12.26％，金居持續調整產品結構，降低價格競爭激烈的銅箔，擴大高階應用的特殊銅箔比重，去年特殊銅箔產品占整體營收比重已達50%，今年有望拉升至60-70%，法人預估，在特殊銅箔產品比重增高下，有助金居未來獲利表現。
