焦點股》金居：銅價飆漲 股價5天飆漲逾37％

2025/07/15 11:46

金居董事長李思賢。（記者卓怡君攝）金居董事長李思賢。（記者卓怡君攝）

〔記者卓怡君／台北報導〕美國總統川普上週揚言對銅徵收50％的關稅，引發銅價飆漲，銅箔廠金居（8358）上週吸引買盤進場追進，尤其投信進場大買，今日金居股價帶量再攻，創波段新高，5個交易日以來波段漲幅逾37%。

截至11:23分左右，金居股價大漲6.87%，暫報77.8元，成交量逾7.14萬張，較昨日全天成交量2.71萬張大增。

金居6月合併營收6.71億元，月增0.75％、年增1.99％；累計上半年合併營收37.29億元，年增12.26％，金居持續調整產品結構，降低價格競爭激烈的銅箔，擴大高階應用的特殊銅箔比重，去年特殊銅箔產品占整體營收比重已達50%，今年有望拉升至60-70%，法人預估，在特殊銅箔產品比重增高下，有助金居未來獲利表現。
<div style="width:100%;height:720px;position:relative"> <iframe width="100%" height=720px src="https://stock.ltn.com.tw/embed/8358/latest-news@KChart/歷史分析/?embedMeta=%7B%22iFetch%22%3A%7B%22securityCode%22%3A%228358%22%2C%22timeScaleType%22%3A%22day_detail%22%2C%22startDate%22%3A%222024-07-15T01%3A00%3A00.000Z%22%2C%22priceType%22%3A%22day_detail%22%7D%2C%22displayTag%22%3A%5B%22%E6%97%A5%E7%B7%9A%22%5D%2C%22extraParameter%22%3A%7B%22event_category%22%3A%22stock%22%2C%22graphIndex%22%3A1%2C%22GA%22%3A%22%7B%5C%22type%5C%22%3A%5C%22stock_page%5C%22%2C%5C%22sub_type%5C%22%3A%5C%22%E6%AD%B7%E5%8F%B2%E5%88%86%E6%9E%90%5C%22%2C%5C%22time%5C%22%3A%5C%22%E6%97%A5%E7%B7%9A%5C%22%2C%5C%22report_type%5C%22%3A%5C%22%5C%22%2C%5C%22graph%5C%22%3A%5C%22kchart%5C%22%7D%22%2C%22isShowPriceLimitLine%22%3Atrue%2C%22stockType%22%3A%22STOCK%22%2C%22originLink%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fstock.ltn.com.tw%2Fstock%2F8358%2Flatest-news%3FgraphIndex%3D1%26utm_source%3Dstock.ltn.com.tw%26utm_medium%3Dembed%22%7D%7D" title="歷史分析 | 財富自由" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe> <a href="https://stock.ltn.com.tw/stock/8358/latest-news?graphIndex=1&utm_source=stock.ltn.com.tw&utm_medium=embed" target="_blank" style="display:block;width:100%;height:100%; position:absolute;top:0;left:0;color:transparent;text-decoration:none;z-index:1;text-indent:-9999px">link</a> </div>

